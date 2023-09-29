Brother of $2.4b money laundering accused is one of 8 suspects on the run: DPP

SINGAPORE - One of the eight people wanted by the police in Singapore’s worst money laundering scandal is the brother of an accused person involved in the case.

Vang Shuiming, also known as Wang Shuiming, is one of 10 foreigners, all originally from China, accused of being involved in the case that has seen $2.4 billion worth of assets and cash seized.

At Vang’s bail review hearing on Friday, Deputy Public Prosecutor (DPP) David Koh argued against granting him bail.

He said Vang’s brother, Wang Shuiting, is one of eight people on the run from the authorities here.

Turk national Vang, 42, was arrested with the other nine in islandwide raids on good class bungalows and high-end condominiums on Aug 15, that involved more than 400 officers led by the Commercial Affairs Department.

Police had said then that another 12 people were assisting in investigations, while eight others were on the run and placed on a wanted list.

After a 2 1/2 hour court session, District Judge Brenda Tan denied Vang bail.

She noted he and his family only relocated here in 2019. And with the serious charges he now faces, Judge Tan said he had motivation to set up home in another country.

Moreover, Judge Tan said Vang had admitted to having more than $35.5 million worth of assets overseas, which shows he clearly has the means to relocate comfortably.

DPP Koh said on Friday that Vang is known to be connected to at least three suspects on the wanted list.

Other than Wang Shuiting, the other fugitives have not been named yet due to operational reasons, said DPP Koh.

He said the three suspects are currently out of jurisdiction, and could help Vang abscond if he was granted bail.

Judge Tan agreed and said there was also the risk of contamination of evidence or collusion with other suspects.

Wang Shuiting is wanted by the Chinese authorities for his involvement in the Heng Bo Bao Wang gambling syndicate, which was uncovered in 2022.

Vang, originally from the Fujian province in China, is allegedly an associate of the same syndicate. The brothers are among nine members of the gang on the run from the Chinese authorities.