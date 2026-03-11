Briton sentenced to jail in January over Wirecard-linked offences has bail revoked over flight risk

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE – A man out on bail pending his appeal against his conviction and jail sentence for offences linked to collapsed German payments company Wirecard had his bail revoked on March 11.

Briton James Henry O’Sullivan, 51, is now in remand, and he appeared in court via video-link from the Central Police Division.

O’Sullivan was sentenced to 6½ years’ jail in January after he was convicted of five counts of falsification of accounts linked to Wirecard.

He was then released on $300,000 bail pending his appeal against his conviction and sentence.

However, he was arrested on March 9 , as he was believed to have broken, or likely to break his bail conditions, Deputy Public Prosecutor Gordon Oh told the court on March 11.

Among the conditions were that O’Sullivan must not commit any offences while out on bail, and he must surrender his travel document.

Urging the court to revoke bail, DPP Oh said that a review of the Briton’s mobile phone seized on March 9 found images of two passports bearing his name and photograph.

The images showed a Republic of Vanuatu passport and a United Kingdom passport.

The latter travel document had a different passport number from O’Sullivan’s UK passport that had been impounded by the Commercial Affairs Department since 2020.

The browser tabs and bookmarks on his seized mobile devices also showed that he had been doing research on accommodation in Vanuatu.

O’Sullivan had also made inquiries on matters involving extradition to Singapore.

DPP Oh told the court that these showed O’Sullivan had an intent to abscond.

The prosecutor said that the Briton was a flight risk, stressing that he has no roots, family or job in Singapore.

O’Sullivan is represented by a team led by lawyer Tito Shane Isaac, who told the court that he needed time to take instructions from his client on the next steps.

The lawyer said that he could not consent to the bail being revoked.

After hearing both sides, District Judge Ng Cheng Thiam revoked O’Sullivan’s bail, adding that there was evidence to believe that he is a flight risk.

The case will be mentioned again in court on March 18.

A district court had earlier found O’Sullivan and Singaporean R. Shanmugaratnam, 59, guilty of offences linked to Wirecard in September 2025 after a trial.

They were both handed jail sentences in January, but indicated that they planned to appeal against their convictions and sentences.

Shanmugaratnam was convicted of 13 counts of falsification of accounts linked to nearly €1.1 billion ($1.65 billion) purportedly held in escrow for Wirecard and its related firms. He was sentenced to 10 years’ jail.

O’Sullivan had abetted Shanmugaratnam to issue five of the letters in March 2017.

In earlier proceedings, the court heard that from 2016 to 2018, Shanmugaratnam, who was then a director of Citadelle Corporate Services, issued 13 balance confirmation letters.

The documents falsely confirmed to Wirecard AG, its related companies WCUKI and Cardsystems, as well as their auditors, that Citadelle held nearly €1.1 billion in escrow for the Wirecard entities across three financial years.

Escrow is an arrangement where a neutral third party holds money or assets on behalf of two parties until agreed conditions are fulfilled. This service can support transactions such as mergers and acquisitions in capital markets.