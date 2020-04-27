Briton deported over falsely declaring travel history

A British national, who is married to a Singapore permanent resident, has been deported after he falsely declared his travel history at the Family Justice Courts.

Police said yesterday, in a joint statement with the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority, that they have issued the man, 60, a stern warning, and barred him from re-entering Singapore for providing false information to a public servant.

Police said the man visited the court on March 25 to pick up a document, where he was asked to declare his travel history as part of precautionary measures for the Covid-19 outbreak.

He falsely declared he had not been abroad in the last 14 days, and was allowed to enter the court building. He had in fact arrived from Hong Kong on March 13, which was still within the 14-day travel history period.

He was given the stern warning on Saturday and deported to Hong Kong yesterday.

Meanwhile, in an encouraging sign, fewer than 15 people were caught for not wearing masks yesterday, Environment and Water Resources Minister Masagos Zulkifli said in an update on Facebook last evening.

He added that about 70 people were caught flouting safe distancing measures.

"I am glad that people are complying with the circuit breaker measures. Let's continue to keep up the effort. Together, we can overcome," he wrote.