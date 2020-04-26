Briton deported and barred from re-entering Singapore after making false travel declaration

SINGAPORE - A British national, who is married to a Singapore permanent resident, has been deported after he falsely declared his travel history at the Family Justice Courts.

The police said they had issued the 60-year-old man a stern warning, and barred him from re-entering Singapore for providing false information to a public servant, in a statement issued jointly with the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority on Sunday (April 26).

The police were alerted to the incident on March 26, and investigations found that on the previous day, the man visited the Family Justice Courts to pick up a document where he was asked to declare his travel history as part of precautionary measures for the Covid-19 outbreak.

The man said he had not been abroad in the last 14 days and was allowed to enter the Family Justice Courts when he had in fact arrived in Singapore from Hong Kong on March 13, which is still within the 14-day travel history period, and had thus made a false declaration.

After the investigations were completed and the authorities had consulted with the Attorney-General's Chambers, the man was given the stern warning on Saturday, deported to Hong Kong on Sunday and barred from re-entering Singapore.

The police urged the public to take health and travel declarations seriously, and submit true and accurate information. They warned that serious action will be taken against those who are found to have made false declarations.

Related Story Coronavirus explainers: What you should know to protect yourself