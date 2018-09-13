British triathlete's death last year ruled as misadventure

SINGAPORE - The death of a British national who was taking part in the Singapore International Triathlon last year has been found to be an unfortunate misadventure.

On Thursday (Sept 13), State Coroner Kamala Ponnampalam said that Mr Stephen Begley, 42, was taking part in the 1.5km swim leg of the race on Sept 10 when he stopped moving in the sea.

He was pulled out of the water but died later at 11.10am that same day.

Mr Begley, who moved to Singapore in 2012 to work in the financial services field, was the designated swimmer of a three-man team.

His friends, Paul Molloy and Rob White were to handle the 36km cycle leg and the 10km run respectively.

Mr Begley, a former professional rugby player, encountered difficulties while swimming in the waters off East Coast Park and was taken ashore.

A medical crew administered cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on him before he was taken to the Singapore General Hospital (SGH) where he died.

In an earlier interview with The Straits Times, his brother, Matt, said: "Steve was a big man in stature and in personality. On the rugby field he was one of the guys that you could rely on when your back was against the wall.

"Off the field, he was probably the best son, brother, uncle or cousin that anyone could ask for. He would do anything to help his family, friends and even strangers.

"He had an infectious personality - memorable not just because of his physical size. To say that he will be missed does not even get near to describing the loss that our family and his broad circle of friends will feel."

In a statement after the tragedy, the Triathlon Association of Singapore, which co-organised the race with event management firm Orange Room, said Mr Begley had received immediate medical assistance and resuscitation at the event site.

There was also a medical doctor with an automated external defibrillator and other medical equipment for resuscitation on site.

Mr Begley's death is the second fatality at the Singapore International Triathlon. In 2009, Singaporean Calvin Lee Wee Sing, 42, drowned during the 1.5km relay swim leg.

Attempts to revive him using CPR and a defibrillator were not successful. An autopsy later revealed that Mr Lee had a previously undetected heart condition.

His death was also ruled a misadventure.