British man breached SHN to meet fiancee; couple plead guilty

SINGAPORE - A Briton breached his stay-home notice (SHN) and sneaked out of his room at the Ritz-Carlton Millenia Singapore hotel in Marina Bay to meet his fiancee on another floor.

Nigel Skea, 52, left his room on the 14th storey without wearing a mask on three occasions on Sept 21 last year.

On the third occasion, he walked up the stairs at about 2.20am to meet Agatha Maghesh Eyamalai, a 39-year-old Singaporean, whose room was on the 27th storey.

Agatha was not serving an SHN at the time.

The couple, who got married in November last year, pleaded guilty to Covid-19-related offences on Monday (Feb 15). They will be sentenced on Feb 26.

Depending on their travel histories, people flying into Singapore are required to serve their SHN for either 14 or seven days, either at home or in government-mandated facilities.

SHNs were implemented by Singapore's multi-ministry task force on Covid-19 from Feb 18 last year and were made compulsory the following month for all travellers entering the Republic.