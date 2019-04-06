Brawl with 20 people breaks out in Geylang, police investigating

SINGAPORE - A brawl with around 20 people broke out in Geylang in the wee hours of Thursday (April 4), just hours after another fight two streets away.

In response to queries, the police confirmed on Saturday that a report was lodged and that they were looking into the matter.

The Straits Times understands that the incident happened at around 3am. The cause of the fight is not known.

The brawl occurred at a pedestrian crossing near where Lorong 27A and 26 turn into Geylang Road.

In a video circulating on social media, a large group of about 20 people can be seen pushing and shoving each other violently.

Shouting can be heard through the entire footage, though the language and what is being said is unclear from the roughly 20-second clip.

While it is not known if any injuries were reported from the fight, the Singapore Civil Defence Force said it did not respond to any incidents at the location and time of the incident.

Thursday's brawl occurred just hours after another fight two streets, or around 100m, away.

ST reported earlier that two men had been taken to hospital after a fight at a Lorong 25A Geylang coffee shop around 8.50pm on Wednesday.

Related Story 2 men taken to hospital, one arrested after fight at Geylang coffee shop

Police subsequently arrested one of them.

One of the men had allegedly used a saw to slash the other. The latter then retaliated by hitting him on the head with a beer mug, Chinese-language newspaper Shin Min Daily News reported.