Boy hit by BMW in Punggol dies after more than three weeks in hospital

SINGAPORE - A 14-year-old boy who was hit by a car in Punggol in October has died.

He had been crossing the road at a pedestrian crossing in Sumang Walk at around 11.20am on Oct 10 when the BMW collided into him, sending him flying and landing a distance away.

The 24-year-old driver of the car was later arrested for dangerous driving causing hurt.

In an updated statement, the police said the boy was taken unconscious to the hospital that day, but died on Wednesday.

The male driver is assisting with police investigations.

A 36-year-old man who witnessed the accident had told Shin Min Daily News that the boy appeared to be badly injured after the collision.

“He was covered in blood and was too injured to speak,” he said.

“His breathing was also laboured. Paramedics and the police arrived shortly after.”

Photos of the aftermath of the accident uploaded online show the boy lying on the road in his school uniform, while a woman and a construction worker tend to him.

It was reported that the BMW had a large crack on its windscreen.

Shin Min also reported eyewitnesses as saying that the driver’s hands were shaking after the accident, before he was handcuffed and taken away.