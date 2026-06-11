Boy, 3, drowned after he fell into condo pool while riding scooter in 2025: Coroner

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Releasing the coroner’s inquiry findings on June 11, Coroner Brenda Chua ruled that there was no foul play, adding that the boy had died by accidental drowning.

SINGAPORE - A three-year-old boy who was riding a kick scooter under his nanny’s watch fell into a condominium pool after he lost control of the device.

His nanny jumped in to save him and paramedics tried to resuscitate him, but the boy died in hospital on the same day.

The incident happened on March 5, 2025.

Releasing the coroner’s inquiry findings on June 11, Coroner Brenda Chua ruled that there was no foul play, adding that the boy had died by accidental drowning.

She added: “I emphasise the importance of close supervision of young children when they are playing around swimming pools to prevent such incidents from occurring.”

The boy, whose identity is protected by a gag order, lived with his parents in a condominium, which was not named in court.

His nanny, who was also not identified in court, had been taking care of him since he was eight months old. The court heard that he called the 60-year-old “nai nai”, or grandmother.

At around 6pm, the nanny took the boy to the condominium playground so he could ride his kick scooter.

She testified in court that she did not have her mobile phone with her as she wanted to pay full attention to the boy.

Footage from the condominium’s security cameras showed the nanny sitting down at one point.

There was a 46-second gap between the time the boy rode his kick scooter away from her and when she stood up to look for him.

She admitted that her attention was not on the boy the entire time, despite the boy’s father telling her to always follow him.

During that 46-second period, the boy rode his kick scooter near the 1.2m-deep swimming pool. He fell into the pool when he lost his footing while making a left turn.

The boy, who was around 1m tall, did not know how to swim.

According to the police, a female passer-by saw the boy in the pool before another passer-by alerted the nanny, who jumped into the pool to get to the boy, even though she could not swim.

The police and paramedics arrived at the scene at around 6.25pm, and the boy was taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital. He was pronounced dead an hour later.

The coroner said the nanny was not forthcoming at the inquiry and had insisted that she was looking after the boy despite video footage showing otherwise.

The coroner added that the nanny’s approach at the inquiry was “one of deflection”.

It was not mentioned in court if any action would be taken against the nanny.