Boy, 16, arrested for allegedly evading roadblock

SINGAPORE - A 16-year-old boy was arrested for his suspected involvement in evading a roadblock while riding a power-assisted bicycle (PAB).

In a statement on June 3, the police said the incident happened at around 3am on May 25, when traffic police officers were conducting a roadblock in Guillemard Road.

Officers had directed the boy to stop for checks as he was not wearing a helmet, but he allegedly sped off instead, said the police.

He knocked down a police road barrier while doing so, fell off his bicycle, and then tried to flee on foot. Officers subsequently arrested him after a brief chase, they added.

“Investigations revealed that the rider possessed duty-unpaid cigarettes at the time,” said the police.

“The PAB, believed to be illegally modified, was seized by the Land Transport Authority.”

Investigations are ongoing.

Those found guilty of evading a roadblock can be fined up to $10,000, jailed for up to seven years, or both. For modifying a power-assisted bicycle to be non-compliant, first-time offenders can be fined up to $20,000, jailed for up to 24 months, or both.

Buying, selling, conveying, delivering, storing, keeping, possessing or dealing with duty-unpaid cigarettes carries a fine of up to 40 times the amount of duty and Goods and Services Tax evaded, a jail term of up to six years, or both.

The police advised the public to cooperate and comply with officers’ instructions at roadblocks, adding that those who evade roadblocks endanger the lives of officers and other road users.