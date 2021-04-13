Bouncer drove car into man fleeing after knife incident

A club bouncer who wanted to stop a man from running away drove his car into him three times, landing him in hospital.

Yesterday, Aaron Chua, 25, pleaded guilty to one count of causing hurt by a rash act.

In the early hours of July 25, 2019, Chua had knocked off work and gone to another night spot, Club Peaches at Concorde Shopping Mall, to drink alone.

Around 4am, a dispute between three men broke out there, escalating into a shouting match and causing a commotion.

Bouncers from Club Peaches escorted the trio out of the club to Kramat Lane. Chua, who had witnessed the dispute, followed them out to the road.

The dispute escalated and one of the men pulled out a foldable knife, slashing the other two.

The slasher then ran away from the scene in the direction of Cavenagh Road. Bouncers from the club chased after him on foot.

Chua, who decided to join the chase, drove his rented car, which was parked nearby. He managed to catch up with the slasher, and drove into him from the back.

The man fell on the road but got up and tried to run away. Chua drove into him again. When the man tried to run yet again, Chua drove into him a third time.

The club bouncers then arrived and pinned the slasher to the ground. He was arrested before being taken to hospital.

His medical report revealed he had several injuries, including tenderness over his lower back.

He was given five days of hospitalisation leave.

Yesterday, Deputy Public Prosecutor Emily Koh urged the court to jail Chua for eight weeks and disqualify him from driving for a year.

The three people originally involved in the dispute, including the slasher, have been dealt with separately.

Chua is expected to be back in court for sentencing on April 30.

For causing hurt by a rash act, he could be jailed for up to a year, or fined up to $5,000, or both.