Boon Lay wedding slashing: 2 men jailed for 36 and 39 months, given 6 strokes of cane each

SINGAPORE - Two men who took part in a knife attack at a wedding party in Boon Lay were sentenced to jail and caning on Wednesday.

Muhammad Sajid Saleem, 21, was sentenced to three years’ jail with six strokes of the cane. He had pleaded guilty on Nov 2 to one count each of being a secret society member and voluntarily causing grievous hurt with weapons.

His accomplice, 20, was sentenced to three years and three months’ jail with six strokes of the cane. He was also fined $1,800 and disqualified from holding or obtaining all classes of driving licences for a year from his date of release.

The younger offender had pleaded guilty to six charges that included voluntarily causing grievous hurt with a dangerous weapon, being a member of an unlawful society and criminal intimidation.

He cannot be named as he was around 14 years old when he first got involved in secret society-related activities in 2016. Those who commit offences before they turn 18 are covered under the Children and Young Persons Act.

Sajid was represented by lawyer N. Divanan, while Mr Vadi P.V.S.S. represented the younger man.

Both lawyers had earlier asked District Judge Carol Ling to sentence their clients to reformative training as they were youthful offenders.

Offenders given reformative training are detained in a centre to follow a regimen that can include counselling and foot drills.

Deputy Public Prosecutor R. Arvindren, however, had urged the court to sentence the pair to jail and caning, stressing that the current case was not their first brush with the law.

The prosecutor said Sajid had earlier committed a range of offences including rioting and was previously placed on probation.

Meanwhile, the younger man, who had earlier committed offences such as rioting and vandalism, had previously served a stint in a reformative training centre.

Before handing down the sentences on Wednesday, the judge said she agreed with the DPP and added: “Deterrence has overtaken rehabilitation in (the current) cases.”

The two offenders met in 2016 and bonded four years later when they realised they were members of the same secret society. They agreed to support each other if either of them had any disputes with third parties.

Two months before the attack, Sajid became infuriated in February 2022 after his then girlfriend messaged a man identified as Mr Praveen Raj Chanthiran, 23.

Sajid called Mr Praveen to tell him not to contact the woman, sparking verbal disputes over the phone. Sajid then planned an attack against Mr Praveen after an argument in late March.

On April 5, Sajid told his accomplice that he wanted to attack Mr Praveen, who would be in Boon Lay for a friend’s wedding.