Boon Lay slashing: Duo handed one more charge each for attack on second victim

SINGAPORE - The two men accused of slashing two victims at a carpark in Boon Lay Drive on April 6 were handed one more charge each on Thursday (April 14) for allegedly attacking the second victim in the incident.

Muhammad Sajid Saleem, 20, and Niswan Thiruchelvam, 19, were charged with voluntarily causing grievous hurt with common intention using bread knives to attack Mr Sarakumar at the carpark of Block 175 Boon Lay Drive.

The pair first appeared in court last Saturday (April 9) and were handed a similar charge for allegedly attacking Mr Praveen Raj Chanthiran.

The victims' ages were not mentioned in court but the police said in an earlier statement that the pair had allegedly attacked two men, aged 22 and 23.

The court heard on Thursday that one of the victims suffered 20 lacerations.

On April 6, at around 5pm, the police received multiple calls for assistance over an alleged slashing in Boon Lay Drive that had disrupted a wedding ritual.

The bride, Yuroshini Josephine, 25, and groom Emmanuel Ravi, 26, were in the midst of their wedding ritual at home when the groom received a call that his friends, who had attended the wedding, had been attacked.

Mr Emmanuel later told The Straits Times that the victims were close friends of the family, and added that he knew one of the alleged attackers.

Mr Praveen, who suffered multiple cuts on his head and limbs, remains in hospital. Mr Sarakumar had an 8cm gash on the side of his head. He was discharged from hospital on April 8.