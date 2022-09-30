Conman admits to cheating 10 people of nearly $85,000

SINGAPORE - The owner of a consulting company pretended to hold different positions, including that of a lawyer running a law firm, to cheat 10 people, causing losses totalling $84,598.

Thong Meng Fie, who used to own Growportunity Consulting, had claimed that the company was a law firm.

He even hired staff to work for him and they were unaware that he was not qualified to practise law.

In reality, the conman had been sent to jail multiple times between 2000 and 2017 for offences including cheating.

Thong, 46, pleaded guilty on Friday to offences that include eight counts of cheating.

He committed some of his latest offences while he was under a remission order shortly after he was last released from prison in April 2019.

As part of the order, he was supposed to stay out of trouble from April 27, 2019, to Aug 25, 2020.

Instead, Thong returned to a life of crime mere months after his release.

The court heard that he had posted an online advertisement stating that Growportunity Consulting was a law firm.

He also hired four unsuspecting staff to perform online marketing and administrative work for the company.

In early August 2019, a 51-year-old woman who was looking for a lawyer to represent her son in a criminal matter came across the advertisement and visited Thong's office in North Bridge Road.

Thong then lied to her that he was a lawyer and discussed her son's case with her.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Tay Jingxi said: "After the discussion, the accused told (the woman) that he would take up her son's case.

"To perpetuate his lie, the accused issued a 'warrant to act', as well as other documents stating that he would 'represent' (them) in the... matter."

Thong later duped the mother into paying him $45,500 in total over nine occasions between Aug 14 and Nov 27, 2019.

He used the monies to cover expenses such as for the rental of his office and his workers' salaries, as well as their Central Provident Fund contributions.