Body found in Hougang drain: Investigating officer rules out foul play

SINGAPORE - He parked his lorry in a heavy vehicle carpark and headed to a drain behind the lot to relieve himself.

There, the lorry driver spotted the body of Mr William Leck Swe Chua, an 80-year-old who had been missing for three days.

On the first day of the coroner's inquiry on Friday (Aug 26), investigating officer (IO) Freddy Tan ruled out foul play and said Mr Leck's death could have been accidental.

Mr Leck, who had dementia, was found in the drain in Hougang on Jan 3 this year.

IO Tan said the police received a call from the lorry driver at about 7pm saying he had spotted a body in a drain.

Police and Singapore Civil Defence Force paramedics who arrived at the scene, near 42 Defu Lane 7, found the body in an awkward position, said IO Tan.

He added that Mr Leck was in his underwear and a vest, while his T-shirt was rolled up to his neck area.

The body was extracted at about 10pm that night.

Mr Leck, who had been reported missing, was identified following a fingerprint analysis.

IO Tan said a meteorological report from the National Environment Agency showed that it was raining in the three days prior to the body being found.

There were no signs of trauma on Mr Leck's body, he added.

A search of the carpark turned up Mr Leck's bermuda shorts, wallet and mobile phone. The phone was faulty but data could be extracted from its SIM card.

With Mr Leck's son working in China, IO Tan said an officer spoke to the deceased's granddaughter, who said she last saw him in December 2021.

None of Mr Leck' relatives were present in court on Friday.