Biker, suspended from riding over drink-driving case, later rode again, causing accident

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According to court documents, he had allegedly consumed alcohol shortly before he rode a motorcycle along Clementi Road at around 12.30am on Dec 5, 2024.

DeeperDive is a beta AI feature. Refer to full articles for the facts.

SINGAPORE – A motorcyclist was caught in December 2024 after he allegedly had at least 129 micrograms of alcohol in 100ml of breath.

This is more than 3½ times the prescribed limit of 35 micrograms of alcohol in 100ml of breath.

Muhammad Khairulnizam Mohamed Nizam, 25 , was then suspended from operating all classes of vehicles.

Despite this, he allegedly rode a motorcycle again two months later, got into an accident and caused hurt to his pillion rider.

On April 16, Khairulnizam was handed charges that include one count each of riding a motorcycle after consuming alcohol, and causing hurt to a woman while riding without due care and attention.

According to court documents, he had allegedly consumed alcohol shortly before he rode a motorcycle along Clementi Road at around 12.30am on Dec 5, 2024.

He was later caught and suspended from operating all classes of vehicles

Then on Feb 7, 2025, Khairulnizam allegedly rode another motorcycle along Marina Boulevard towards Marina Coastal Drive at around 7pm.

The Singaporean allegedly failed to keep a proper lookout, and the vehicle collided with a car, causing hurt to his pillion rider.

Details about her condition were not disclosed in court documents.

Khairulnizam is expected to plead guilty on May 29.

Annual road traffic figures the Traffic Police (TP) released in February showed that the number of people injured in road accidents went up from 9,342 in 2024 to 9,955 in 2025.

However, the number of people arrested for operating vehicles after consuming alcohol fell from 1,788 in 2024 to 1,716 in 2025.

The TP had said motorcycles made up only about 15 per cent of Singapore’s total vehicle population in 2025.

However, motorcyclists and pillion riders were involved in 54.8 per cent of all traffic accidents and accounted for 53 per cent of deaths.

The number of accidents involving motorcyclists jumped from 3,973 cases in 2024 to 4,227 cases in 2025.

The number of motorcyclist and pillion rider casualties also rose from 4,510 in 2024 to 4,844 in 2025.

In February, the TP said: “All road users must stay alert to their surroundings and never assume that other road users have seen them.

“This simple act of keeping a proper lookout can prevent the majority of accidents and save lives.”