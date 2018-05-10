Beware of scammers spoofing CID phone number, police warn

Scammers have been using a phone number that appears to belong to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

The police said yesterday that members of the public have received calls from a telephone hotline number 6435-0000, which belongs to the CID.

"The calls were made in both English and Mandarin through an automated operator system," said the police in a statement.

They clarified that the calls were not made by police officers.

Instead, such calls use typical scamming tactics where caller ID spoofing technology masks the actual phone number while displaying a different number.

The police advised the public to take the following precautions if they receive calls via such automated operator systems:

• Ignore the calls and the callers' instructions.

• Do not provide your name, identification number, passport details, contact details, bank account or credit card details or other banking information such as usernames and passwords.

• No government agency will request personal details or money transfers over the phone or through automated voice machines.

• When in doubt, visit www.scamalert.sg or call the anti-scam helpline on 1800-722-6688.

Those with related information can submit it online at www.police.gov.sg/iwitness or call the police hotline on 1800-255-0000.

Lydia Lam