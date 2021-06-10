Beware of scammers offering jobs on e-commerce platforms: Police

SINGAPORE - Scammers have moved to purportedly offering their victims jobs with e-commerce platforms to boost sales amid the Great Singapore Sale.

In an advisory on Thursday (June 10), the police urged members of the public to remain vigilant when shopping online, especially as the sale, which began on June 6, has moved to online platforms.

They also warned of a new trend of scammers sending unsolicited spoofed messages through e-commerce platforms, purportedly offering job opportunities to help merchants boost sales on the platforms during the sale.

In these cases, victims would come across the messages offering a part-time job with a salary of between $100 and $500 a day.

The message would also include a phone number to call to sign up for the job.

The scammer would explain to those who called that the job required the caller to help e-commerce platform merchants improve their sales by making advance purchases.

The scammer claimed that they would eventually be refunded and also given a 10 per cent commission.

After buying cheaper items, the victims would be refunded, and the process would escalate to more expensive items.

The scammer would eventually claim to have issues with the refund and stop paying the victims for these expensive items.

The scammer would then become uncontactable.

The police advised members of the public to be sceptical of such promises and deals. They should check with the e-commerce platforms before accepting any job purportedly offered by the platforms, and use the secured payment systems on the platforms or opt for cash on delivery.

Never make bank transfers to unknown bank accounts provided, said the police.

Those with information related to such crimes, or are in doubt, can call the police hotline on 1800-255-0000, or go to the I-Witness website.

They can dial 999 for urgent police assistance.

For more information on scams, go to www.scamalert.sg or call the anti-scam hotline on 1800-722-6688.