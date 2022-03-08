Beware of downloading content from unknown sources: Police

SINGAPORE - Internet users should beware of downloading content from unknown sources using peer-to-peer (P2P) file sharing software such as BitTorrent, μTorrent and Tixati.

This may result in devices such as phones and computers being infected by malware, the police warned in an advisory on Tuesday (March 8).

The police said there have been recent cases of users' devices infected with a type of malware known as ProxyGate. Once installed, ProxyGate can lead to unwanted pop-up advertisements, infiltrate the system and gather information on the users' Internet browsing activities.

Malware can infect devices through various means, such as when users download free software from unknown sources, open unknown e-mail attachments or visit malicious websites, said the police.

One common way is when users download files like software installers, movies, music and games from unknown sources using peer-to-peer file sharing software clients, the police added.

In many cases, the malware is bundled with software installers downloaded from peer-to-peer file sharing.

When the installer is executed, the malware may automatically be installed without the users' knowledge, exposing them to various risks, including poorer device performance and unauthorised access to systems, theft of personal data stored in the device, and ceding control of the device to the hackers.

The police advised people to only download files from official and verified sources, to avoid clicking on pop-up ads or opening files from unknown senders, and to install up-to-date anti-virus software.