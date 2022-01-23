Bedok clinic, doctor investigated for falsifying Covid-19 vaccine records, ART results: MOH

SINGAPORE - The Ministry of Health (MOH) is investigating a doctor at Wan Medical Clinic in Bedok for falsifying Covid-19 vaccination records, and is suspending four clinics linked to him.

It is also investigating the clinic for allegedly offering "remote" antigen rapid test (ART) pre-event testing, in partnership with Iris Koh, the founder of anti-vaccine group Healing the Divide.

MOH said on Sunday (Jan 23) that it was looking into the clinic following anonymous feedback in December 2021.

The clinic was said to have allowed individuals to submit pre-recorded videos or photos showing them performing a self-administered pre-event ART. It would then upload a negative ART result for these individuals.

Under the Infectious Diseases (Antigen Rapid Test Providers) Regulations 2021, pre-event testing must be conducted in real time, in the presence of a registered medical practitioner or qualified self-administered test supervisor.

MOH also found that the clinic's doctor, 33-year-old Jipson Quah, had allegedly falsified vaccination records for individuals who had not actually received the vaccine.

Quah did this by submitting false information to the National Immunisation Registry to indicate that Covid-19 vaccines had been administered to these individuals, when they had in fact not received such vaccinations.

By doing so, the individuals would then be considered as vaccinated and eligible for all vaccination-differentiated safe management measures.

Quah had also allegedly submitted a false positive ART result to the Patient Risk Profile Portal, a national healthcare system used by doctors to upload ART results and other patient information.

This was done so that the unvaccinated patient could obtain recovered status and consequently be exempted from vaccination-differentiated safe management measures.

Ms Koh is alleged to have referred clients, believed to be members of her group, to the clinic.

MOH lodged a police report on Friday (Jan 21).

The police have since arrested and charged Quah and his 40-year-old clinic assistant Thomas Chua.