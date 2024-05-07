Basketball coach who sexually abused 4 teen boys gets 19 years’ jail and caning

SINGAPORE – A basketball coach for a secondary school and a junior college exploited four students under his charge and sexually abused the teenage boys, who were then between 13 and 16 years old.

The man took one victim back to his flat on the pretext of conducting “puberty checks”.

He asked another boy for video calls with the aim of seeing the boy in the nude.

Whenever the victim refused, the man suggested he would be dropped from the school team, knowing that the boy was hoping to enrol in junior college through the Direct School Admission scheme based on his sporting talent.

On May 7, the 42-year-old man was sentenced to 19 years’ jail and 24 strokes of the cane by the High Court.

He had pleaded guilty on March 18 to four counts of sexual penetration of a minor.

Another 25 charges, for various sexual offences committed between late 2016 and March 2020, were taken into consideration.

The man cannot be named owing to a gag order to protect the identities of the victims, who are now between 19 and 21 years old.

He was a full-time basketball coach registered with the Ministry of Education since 2012.

In 2016, he took over as head coach of the team at an all-boys secondary school. He also coached the school team at a junior college.

As an external coach, he was not an employee of the schools, but was under contract with the institutions.

Three of the victims were members of the secondary school team, and the fourth victim was on the junior college team.