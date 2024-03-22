Bar admission denied to 47-year-old who committed plagiarism twice during law course

SINGAPORE - A 47-year-old aspiring lawyer, who committed plagiarism twice in 2019 while studying for a juris doctor law degree at the Singapore Management University (SMU), has been refused admission to the Bar.

Mr Gabriel Silas Tang Rafferty cannot submit a fresh application to be admitted as a lawyer in Singapore for at least five years.

Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon said Mr Rafferty’s character defects were so “dire” that a dismissal of his admission application was called for, to signal the urgent need for reform.

The case is the latest in a series of applications for Bar admission that have come before the Chief Justice in recent years, in which an applicant’s fitness of character has been called into question.

Mr Rafferty is the first to have his application dismissed.

In a judgment on March 22, Chief Justice Menon said Mr Rafferty was an applicant who did not acknowledge the full extent of his wrongdoing, did not appreciate his duty of candour, and who had tried to mislead the court and the stakeholders in his application for admission.

In other cases where the Chief Justice judged that the applicants were not yet fit and proper to be called to the Bar, he had allowed them to withdraw their admission applications.

While the practical effect of these two options may be similar, the signalling of each is fundamentally different, said the Chief Justice.

Mr Rafferty committed plagiarism in early 2019 during his first year in SMU’s juris doctor programme, which offers a law degree for students who have undergraduate degrees in other disciplines.

In the first incident, he obtained the work of a classmate and copied many portions of her work for a written assignment that he submitted on Feb 2, 2019.

After the plagiarism came to light on Feb 12, 2019, he told his lecturer he would learn from the incident, and promised it would not happen again.

His lecturer told him more severe consequences would follow if he repeated his misconduct.

Despite this, Mr Rafferty committed plagiarism again.

The second incident concerned a graded research paper that he submitted on March 14, 2019, for another module.

Significant portions of his paper were flagged by Turnitin, a software used to check for plagiarism, to have been plagiarised from multiple sources without proper attribution.