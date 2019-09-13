Bank executive fined $2,000 for drink driving

A global head at Standard Chartered Bank (StanChart) downed about seven glasses of wine before getting behind the wheel of his car.

Shortly after midnight on Sept 5, Cristian Alexander Jonsson, 48, was caught driving along Dempsey Road with 54 micrograms of alcohol in 100ml of breath.

The prescribed limit is 35mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath.

The Swede, who is a Singapore permanent resident, was fined $2,000 yesterday after pleading guilty to a drink-driving charge.

Jonsson was also disqualified from driving all classes of vehicles for 18 months.

His LinkedIn page states that he heads the capital structuring distribution group and loan syndications at the bank.

The court heard that Jonsson went to Candlenut restaurant in Dempsey Road at around 8.20pm on Sept 4 and consumed the alcoholic drinks.

He stopped drinking at around midnight. He then drove his car to go to another carpark when he was stopped for checks.

Related Story Man arrested for drink driving after crashing vehicle outside supermarket in Ang Mo Kio

Jonsson was later arrested after failing a breathalyser test.

The Swede, who was unrepresented in court yesterday, told District Judge Lorraine Ho that he knew he had done "something wrong" and apologised for his actions.

Responding to queries from The Straits Times, StanChart said: "We will review the matter in line with our internal policies and procedures. It is inappropriate for us to comment further."

First-time offenders convicted of drink driving can be jailed for up to six months or fined up to $5,000.

Repeat offenders can be jailed for up to a year and fined up to $10,000.