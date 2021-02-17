Banana Leaf Apolo charged over alleged Covid-19 breaches

Restaurant chain Banana Leaf Apolo faces five charges under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act.
Restaurant chain Banana Leaf Apolo faces five charges under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act.PHOTO: THEBANANALEAFAPOLO.COM
Court Correspondent
  • Published
    15 min ago

SINGAPORE - Restaurant chain Banana Leaf Apolo was charged in a district court on Wednesday (Feb 17) over alleged Covid-19 breaches.

The Indian restaurant, well known for its fish head curry, faces five charges under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act.

Media reported earlier that the alleged offences included providing a self-service buffet and failing to enforce safe distancing between seated customers.

The Singapore Tourism Board filed a magistrate's complaint against the firm on Jan 20 over multiple breaches related to the pandemic.

The restaurant chain was ordered to close for 10 days last year - from Oct 26 to Nov 4 - for flouting Covid-19 regulations.

The case was referred to the Attorney-General's Chambers upon further investigation.

The company is expected to plead guilty on April 1.

More on this topic

 
 

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 