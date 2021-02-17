Banana Leaf Apolo charged over alleged Covid-19 breaches

SINGAPORE - Restaurant chain Banana Leaf Apolo was charged in a district court on Wednesday (Feb 17) over alleged Covid-19 breaches.

The Indian restaurant, well known for its fish head curry, faces five charges under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act.

Media reported earlier that the alleged offences included providing a self-service buffet and failing to enforce safe distancing between seated customers.

The Singapore Tourism Board filed a magistrate's complaint against the firm on Jan 20 over multiple breaches related to the pandemic.

The restaurant chain was ordered to close for 10 days last year - from Oct 26 to Nov 4 - for flouting Covid-19 regulations.

The case was referred to the Attorney-General's Chambers upon further investigation.

The company is expected to plead guilty on April 1.