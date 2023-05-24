‘Badge Lady’ says security videos of her allegedly maskless at Ion Orchard not reliable evidence

SINGAPORE - A woman told to put on her mask when it was the rule to do so has challenged some of the contents of security videos which purportedly showed her going maskless at Ion Orchard during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Phoon Chiu Yoke on Wednesday questioned the admissibility of some of the video clips, arguing that it could not be established that it was her in footage captured by the mall’s closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras.

During cross examinations, she also suggested that some of the video clips may not have been protected from tampering.

But the 55-year-old admitted that one of the video clips did capture her. She said it showed her putting on a mask within a minute of being told to do so by a security officer.

Phoon, who served 12 years of service in the Republic of Singapore Navy as one of the pioneer female naval commanding officers, is contesting four charges – three for failing to wear a mask when it was mandatory to do so.

The fourth charge is for failing to attend an investigation by the Singapore Tourism Board.

She was allegedly spotted at the mall without a mask for 15 minutes on Aug 16, 2022. Mask wearing indoors at most places was lifted only on Aug 29, 2022.

Phoon, who is representing herself, questioned the security officer who approached her that day, during cross examinations.

She said the CCTV footage showed that she put on a mask about 39 seconds after the officer told her to do so.

“To you, it’s important that a visitor doesn’t put on a mask for 39 seconds - it’s a big offence and therefore I have to leave Ion Orchard?” she said.

The officer agreed that it was an offence, adding that he was instructed to ask patrons of the mall to leave if they did not comply with instructions to put on a mask.

The officer said he was at level 2 of the mall near a luxury watch boutique when she spotted Phoon taking the escalator from level 3 to level 2. She was allegedly not wearing a mask.

When asked by Deputy Public Prosecutor Heershan Kaur if he had seen Phoon before, he said he recognised her from social media and news articles.