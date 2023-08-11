‘Badge Lady’ convicted of not wearing mask in Orchard Road and not helping in STB investigation

SINGAPORE – Phoon Chiu Yoke, more popularly known as “Badge Lady”, was convicted of four charges after a trial, three of which were for not wearing a mask in Orchard Road.

The first charge was for walking maskless at Mandarin Gallery in Orchard Road from 3.02pm to 3.04pm on March 6, 2022.

The second was for not wearing a mask while walking past a Victoria’s Secret shop between 3.35pm and 3.37pm on the same day.

Wearing masks outdoors became optional in Singapore only from March 29, 2022.

Another charge was for walking within Ion Orchard mall without a mask on Aug 16, 2022. Mask-wearing indoors in places such as malls was made optional only from Aug 29, 2022.

On Friday, District Judge Tan Jen Tse said video evidence showed the accused without a mask, and Poon was also positively identified by witnesses.

The judge said she had no reasonable excuse for not wearing a mask, and convicted her on the charges.

Also on Friday, Phoon, 56, had earlier said in her closing submissions that there was no longer a requirement to wear a mask now, and questioned the need for prosecution.

She said: “If the section (in the Covid-19 [Temporary Measures] Act 2020) has been revoked, then why are we sitting here discussing an offence that is no longer an offence?

“It comes across as being very vindictive, it comes across as getting back (at) this person, looking for the slightest problem.”

Pressing her point, Phoon asked: “Is there a victim in this case? Is there someone else who was seriously hurt because I was not wearing a mask? Were there huge financial losses incurred because I was not wearing a mask?”

Deputy Public Prosecutor (DPP) Heershan Kaur said that at the point in time when Phoon committed the offences, they were chargeable offences.