Baby who slept with mum died from asphyxia after falling into gap between bed and wall: Coroner

SINGAPORE - A four-month-old baby girl, who slept beside her mother, died after she fell into a recess between the woman’s bed and a wall.

In their report on April 20, 2022, forensic pathologists believed that baby Nur Ailynn Imani Othman had somehow become trapped in the recess in a head-down position for some time.

This blocked her breathing and blood circulation, which resulted in hypoxia (low levels of oxygen in the body tissues) leading to her death.

In his findings dated April 3, 2023, State Coroner Adam Nakhoda said that according to the pathologists, this type of death resulting from an unusual position of the body over an extended period of time is known as positional asphyxia.

He ruled Ailynn’s death a misadventure.

The State Coroner said Ailynn had been sleeping in her parents’ master bedroom and that there was no baby cot there.

Instead, there was a queen-sized bed which was placed with its head and left side against walls.

At the corner where the two walls met, there was a gap at the left wall, creating a recess.

The recess was about 22cm wide and 25cm deep from the top of the mattress on the bed to the bedroom floor.

At around 5am on Dec 20, 2021, the mother woke up when she heard Ailynn crying. She prepared a bottle of milk to feed the baby. Her husband was at work.

She then left the baby with the bottle to feed herself.

Before the mother fell asleep again, she saw the baby lying on her side and facing her.

The State Coroner said it was probable the mother had loosened or released Ailynn from her swaddle so she could hold the milk bottle and feed herself.

The mother woke up at around 6am and saw the baby’s legs pointing upwards from the recess. She quickly lifted her daughter and saw the child was unresponsive.

The mother yelled for help and her tenant, who rushed into the bedroom, saw dried milk coming out of the child’s nose. He then told her to call for an ambulance.