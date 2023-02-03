Baby found with fractured skull in January dies; woman’s assault charge upgraded to murder

SINGAPORE - A woman accused of assaulting a two-month-old baby, later found to have a fractured skull, has had her charge amended to that of murder on Friday after the child died.

The gag order on the identities of the woman and the infant has also been lifted due to the child’s death.

Sim Liang Xiu, 29, is accused of murdering Zabelle Peh Yu Xuan in a flat at Block 363 Sembawang Crescent between 9pm and 10pm on Jan 8.

She is accused of forcefully dropping the child into a cot, and this allegedly fractured the child’s skull.

Sim and a 31-year-old man had been charged on Jan 17 over the alleged abuse. The gag order on his identify has not been lifted.

Court documents did not say how they are related to the infant.

The man is accused of an offence under the Children and Young Persons Act.

He allegedly caused unnecessary injury to the infant by slapping her on the face in another Sembawang flat at around 1.30am on Jan 5.

The man’s case has been adjourned to Feb 6.

Sim will be remanded at Central Police Division and her case has been adjourned to Feb 10.

Offenders convicted of murder can either face the death sentence or be jailed for life with caning.

Women cannot be caned.