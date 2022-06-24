Baby found in squalid flat during recent drug bust; mother was abusing Ice near him

A photo of the scene shows a mattress on the floor of the unit with rubbish, bottles and drug paraphernalia strewn around. PHOTO: CENTRAL NARCOTICS BUREAU
Correspondent
Updated
Published
44 min ago

SINGAPORE - A baby was found during a recent anti-drug operation by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB).

The nine-month-old boy was close to his mother, who had been abusing methamphetamine, also known as Ice.

In a Facebook post on Friday (June 24), CNB said the woman was the child's sole caregiver.

"Living conditions were squalid and drug paraphernalia were found in the open," said the post.

"Such scenes, though rare in Singapore, are a stark reminder that those who deal in drugs destroy lives."

The baby was later brought back to the police station by officers who then provided childcare necessities like milk powder.

He has since been handed over to the Ministry of Social and Family Development as the abuser's parents are unable to take care of him, while the abuser will be committed to the Drug Rehabilitation Centre, said CNB.

A photo of the scene shows a mattress on the floor of the unit, with rubbish, bottles and drug paraphernalia strewn around.

An empty baby rocker sits in a corner.

The number of drug abusers arrested last year fell to 2,724 from the 3,056 arrested in 2020. But CNB said this was likely due to restricted social interactions arising from Covid-19 measures.

About 34 per cent of those arrested were new abusers, of which 76 per cent were caught abusing methamphetamine.

The proportion of new drug abusers remains an area of concern for CNB, which said it will continue working closely with the community to keep Singapore drug-free.

More On This Topic
Nearly $749,000 worth of drugs seized by CNB; 6-month-old baby found in raid
Ex-trafficker recalls calculating drug quantities to avoid death penalty

In an islandwide operation in July last year, CNB officers arrested 104 suspected drug offenders and seized drugs estimated to be worth more than $198,000.

Three very young children were also found during the operations and close to where suspected illegal drug consumption or activities had taken place.

The children were later placed in the custody of their next of kin. One of them was a 10-month-old girl.

A CNB officer at the scene had then prepared milk for the child.

"As a father to two daughters, I instinctively knew that the baby needed to drink milk when I saw her crying," he said.

"It saddens me to see such innocent victims being brought up in such an environment. This is the reason why CNB officers are motivated to give our best in our work."

More On This Topic
146 people arrested in islandwide drug bust, CNB reiterates strong stand against cannabis
New 'Happy Water' drug cocktail sweeping region, CNB monitoring situation

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top