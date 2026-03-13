6 years, 3 months’ jail for woman who ill-treated stepchildren; husband earlier jailed over daughter’s death

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Between October 2016 and August 2017, the two children – Ayeesha and her brother – were confined in the toilet and allowed to come out only for meals.

SINGAPORE - A woman who ill-treated her two stepchildren together with her husband, including starving them, was sentenced to six years and three months’ jail on March 13.

The children were so underfed that they were found to be below the third percentile of their age group, which meant that 97 per cent of the other children in their age group were bigger and heavier than them.

Her husband had earlier received an unprecendented sentence of 34½ years’ jail and 12 strokes of the cane on April 30, 2024 over the death of his biological daughter, Ayeesha.

His sentence was increased to life imprisonment in July 2025, after his appeal for a reduced sentence failed.

She was five years old when she died in 2017 of a head injury inflicted by her father. Her brother, who survived the abuse, was four years old then.

The court heard that the woman had ba rricaded the children in the corner of a room measuring around 90cm by 90cm from February to October 2016. She only let them out for meals and baths.

The siblings were also confined naked in a bathroom from October 2016 to August 2017.

The 35-year-old woman, who cannot be named to protect the children, was charged with four counts of ill-treating a child on Jan 7, 2025.

She also faced two charges of giving false information to a public servant with the intent to cause him or her to use lawful powers to the injury of another person.

She pleaded guilty on March 13 to two charges of ill-treating a child, and one charge of making a false police report.

The woman, who has a daughter from her previous marriage, had married the man in 2015. The two victims were her husband’s children from his previous marriage.

Although the man and his wife cannot be named owing to a gag order to protect the identity of the boy, Justice Aedit Abdullah lifted the gag order in relation to the first name of the daughter “so that society may remember her”.

The man was originally charged with murder, but pleaded guilty in 2023 to a reduced charge of culpable homicide for the girl’s death, four charges of child abuse, and one charge of disposing of evidence.

Another 20 charges, for child abuse and for lying to the police, were taken into consideration.

The man, who had martial arts training , began abusing his two children in 2015 by underfeeding them. They were so hungry, they ate their own faeces and the stuffing of a mattress.

The court heard that days before she died, the man had slapped Ayeesha 15 to 20 times on her. He also punched the siblings on their backs.

Ayeesha died on Aug 11, 2017, after her father kicked and stamped on her daughter at about 3am.

When he realised later that evening that she was not responsive, he tried to get rid of evidence by throwing away the CCTV camera used to monitor the children.

He took Ayeesha’s body and her brother in a pram to Singapore General Hospital, where he lied to the staff that the girl had become unresponsive that morning.

After Ayeesha was pronounced dead by the doctors, the man lied to police that she had sustained an injury after she hit her head on a slide at a playground.

It was only when he was confronted with footage from police surveillance cameras contradicting his story that he admitted to the lies.

Ayeesha’s brother was admitted to hospital after being rescued. He was not able to stand by himself despite being almost four years old.

He spent more than three months in hospital, before he was well enough to be placed in foster care.

The boy, who is a year younger than Ayeesha, was diagnosed with global developmental delay due to social deprivation.

He had to undergo physiotherapy, occupational therapy and speech therapy.