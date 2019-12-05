Condo killer litter: Aussie allegedly linked to fatal case faces extra charge of causing hurt in 'religiously aggravated' incident

SINGAPORE - An Australian man allegedly involved in a condominium fatal killer litter case now faces an extra charge of causing hurt to a woman in the same incident, with the new offence described in court documents as being "religiously aggravated".

Appearing in court via video-link, Andrew Gosling, 47, was charged on Thursday (Dec 5) with one count of causing hurt with an instrument, injuring a woman, identified as Ms Manisah, at a 35-storey condominium in Spottiswoode Park Road.

Earlier this year, he was charged with one count of voluntarily causing grievous hurt with an instrument.

Gosling had allegedly thrown a glass wine bottle from a lift landing on the seventh storey of the Spottiswoode 18 condominium towards a table near the barbecue area on the fifth storey at around 8.30pm on Aug 18.

The bottle is said to have struck Ms Manisah, causing bruises to her right shoulder, and also hit delivery driver Nasiari Sunee's head, causing a skull fracture that led to his death.

The 73-year-old driver was at a housewarming party of a relative when the bottle hit him just as he was about to eat.

The eldest of his four children, service manager Nas Suriati Nasiari, told The Straits Times in an earlier interview that relatives heard two thuds before her father collapsed on the ground with a head wound. They then spotted an intact glass bottle nearby.

A relative, who is a nurse, attended to Mr Nasiari before he was taken by an ambulance to the Singapore General Hospital.

Madam Nas Suriati, 44, said that her father's heart stopped thrice during treatment and the family decided not to resuscitate him if it stopped a fourth time.

"We didn't want to prolong the pain," she said.

Mr Nasiari's blood pressure plunged the next morning and he died at around 9am. The grandfather of nine was buried on Aug 20.

Following the incident, police went door to door at Spottiswoode 18 to look for the person responsible.

Residents said that officers showed them a picture of an Italian wine bottle. They were also asked if they had been drinking wine and were willing to provide fingerprint samples.

Gosling was subsequently arrested on Aug 28.

Court documents did not state if he lives at the condominium.

Gosling, who has worked in IT, is represented by lawyer Gloria James-Civetta.

She told the court on Thursday that a private psychiatrist has concluded an assessment of Gosling and a report will be ready in a week's time.

Gosling was not offered bail and his case has been adjourned to Jan 2 next year.

Offenders convicted of causing grievous hurt with an instrument can be jailed for up to 15 years and fined or caned.