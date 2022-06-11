At least $574k lost to phishing scams involving parcel delivery since January

SINGAPORE - At least 415 victims have lost a minimum of $574,000 to phishing scams involving the delivery of parcels since January this year, said police on Saturday (June 11).

Victims would get e-mails or text messages informing them that their parcels were awaiting delivery.

They were asked to click on a link embedded in the messages to view information about their parcel deliveries.

Upon doing so, victims would be redirected to fraudulent websites, which would request for their credit or debit card details and one-time passwords (OTPs).

Victims realised they had been scammed when they discovered unauthorised transactions made to their credit or debit cards.

The police advise the public to follow these crime prevention measures:

Do not click on links in unsolicited e-mails and text messages

Always verify the authenticity of the information with official websites or sources

Never disclose your personal or Internet banking details and OTPs

Report any fraudulent card charges to your bank immediately.

For more information on scams, visit this website or call the anti-scam hotline on 1800-722-6688.

You can also join the "Spot the Signs. Stop the Crimes" campaign on the same website by signing up as an advocate to receive up-to-date messages and share these with family and friends.

Those with information about scams can call the police hotline on 1800-255-0000 or submit it here.

Those who require urgent police assistance can call 999.