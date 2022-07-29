At least $56.2m lost to business e-mail compromise scams between Jan and March: Police

SINGAPORE - In the first three months of 2022, around 93 victims lost at least $56.2 million to business e-mail compromise (BEC) scams, said the police on Friday (July 29).

This sum is almost 10 per cent of the $633.3 million lost to all scams in Singapore in 2021.

BEC involves the sending of e-mails supposedly from the victims' colleagues, business partners or suppliers informing them of a change to their company's bank account number.

Unknown to the victims, these e-mails are sent by scammers, who have hacked into the e-mails of these business contacts or who are sending them from spoofed e-mail addresses.

On Friday, the police said its Anti-Scam Centre worked with DBS Bank to recover more than US$10 million (S$13.7 million) for a United States-based victim in the financial industry.

The victim had been duped into making several large transactions amounting to US$14m to bank accounts held with DBS, by spoofing e-mails purportedly from the victim's client.

The recovery, which was done on May 2, is the largest sum the authorities have recovered from a single case.

The police said: "The Anti-Scam Centre received a report on the case and immediately worked with DBS to conduct fund flow tracing, which led to the identification and freezing of all the accounts controlled by the scammer."

This enabled DBS and the police to prevent the loss of most of the transactions, although US$4m had already been transferred out of Singapore.

Over the next few days, two separate cases were linked to the same syndicate allegedly behind this heist.

The police said: "In total, the amount recovered from this scam series was about US$11.5 million. The police are working closely with its stakeholders to recover the remaining money lost."

For its efforts, the DBS Anti-Scam Team received the SPF Community Partnership Award at a ceremony on Friday.

Mr David Chew, director of the Commercial Affairs Department, said: "The responsiveness and quick actions of the bank staff enabled the successful recovery of the foreign victims' money, even though the initial report was received on a weekend."