Assault victim stripped and had video shot by attacker; clip sent to over 500 contacts

SINGAPORE - A woman's estranged husband not only assaulted a man he believed was having an extramarital affair with her, but also sent a clip of the victim's bare genitals and injured face to more than 500 people.

The 2020 incident also saw her uncle and cousin joining the attack in Woodlands.

The cousin's girlfriend, now 24, used her mobile phone and her boyfriend's device to film the incident.

On Friday (Jan 7), she was sentenced to a year's probation. She pleaded guilty to being part of a group to commit criminal intimidation.

As part of her sentence, she has to perform 40 hours of community service and her mother was bonded for $5,000 to ensure her good behaviour.

The husband, now 40, will be sentenced on Jan 13. He pleaded guilty earlier to one count each of voluntarily causing grievous hurt, distributing intimate recordings and acting in a disorderly manner.

The cases involving the cousin, 22, and the uncle, 52, are pending. They are a father-and-son pair.

All parties linked to this case cannot be named due to a gag order to protect the victim's identity.

The court heard that, at the time of the offences, the wife, 37, and her husband were undergoing divorce proceedings.

At around 10pm on Feb 7, 2020, her husband, uncle, cousin and the younger woman waited near her home to follow her as they thought she was having an extramarital affair.

Court documents do not disclose if the wife was indeed having an affair with the 37-year-old victim.

They spotted her entering the victim's car and tailed it in three vehicles.

The victim was driving towards Woodlands Checkpoint when the husband and cousin decided to "trap" the man.

The husband stopped his car behind the victim's vehicle while the cousin halted in front of it. The cousin asked his girlfriend to record the incident, the court heard.

The cousin and the husband confronted the victim who refused to get out of his car. He did so only after the husband kicked its side mirror.