Aspiring lawyer who plagiarised paper in 2016 cannot seek Bar admission for 4 months

SINGAPORE - An aspiring lawyer who submitted a research paper in 2016 that was found to have been plagiarised failed to convince Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon on Tuesday that he was ready to be called to the Bar.

Mr Suria Shaik Aziz agreed to withdraw his Bar application and not to submit another for four months, after the Chief Justice suggested that he take more time to reflect and take courses on ethics, adding that he lacked insight into the ethical implications of what he did.

While studying at an Australian university, Mr Suria submitted a paper that he knew had been given a high similarity score of 42 per cent by plagiarism detection service Turnitin.

The score represents the percentage of a student’s work that is similar to something found on the Internet, in Turnitin’s databases, or in someone else’s paper.

His paper was found to contain chunks of material lifted from elsewhere, but references to the sources were not cited.

His university took the view that it was a case of academic misconduct. He resubmitted the same paper with proper references and was given a bare minimum pass.

Mr Suria disclosed the incident to the Singapore law firm where he did his practice training stint, as well as in his Bar admission application.

A question arose over whether he had intended to pass the work off as his own, or whether he was simply pressed for time and failed to cite the references in his rush to meet the deadline.

His admission application was originally scheduled to be heard last October, but was adjourned after the Attorney-General objected.

On Tuesday, the Attorney-General withdrew the objection.

The Law Society and the Singapore Institute of Legal Education, the other stakeholders involved in the admission of lawyers, also did not object, and said they were willing to give Mr Suria the benefit of the doubt.

Mr Suria told the court that back in 2016, he did not have time to finish the paper.

“It was a grave lapse of judgment... Looking back on it now, I wish I had asked for more time,” he said.