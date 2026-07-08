askST: Why do proposed laws ban holding a phone while driving?

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MHA said holding a phone or tablet and driving, even if it is not being used, is dangerous, as it is less likely that the driver is focused on the road.

SINGAPORE - Those who hold their mobile phones while driving may soon find themselves in trouble with the law.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) tabled the Road Traffic (Miscellaneous Amendments) Bill on July 7, introducing new traffic laws and tightening existing ones.

This is in response to Singapore’s roads becoming more dangerous, with traffic deaths hitting a 10-year high of 149 in 2025, compared with 141 in 2016. There were 142 deaths in 2024.

The number of people injured on the roads also rose, from 9,342 in 2024 to 9,955 in 2025.

The ministry is looking to tackle this by clamping down on errant motorists, including those who engage in risky behaviour such as using their phones while driving.

Q: Isn’t this already an offence?

A: Currently, it is an offence to use a mobile communication device while driving.

This includes texting or calling while holding the device and driving, with offenders handed 12 demerit points and a $400 to $500 fine.

Serious cases are prosecuted in court, with first-time offenders facing up to six months’ jail and a $1,000 fine. Repeat offenders can be jailed for up to a year and fined $2,000.

According to the Traffic Police (TP), there were 4,193 cellphone driving violations in 2025, up from 3,014 in 2024.

However, catching such offences is challenging as existing laws require three elements in order for it to be deemed an offence.

They are:

The driver must be holding the device,

The vehicle must be moving , and

The driver must be using the device.

This means that to catch an offender, the authorities must see the offence taking place and manually verify that the phone or tablet is being used while the vehicle is moving.

Q: What are the proposed changes?

A: The Bill will remove the need to prove the driver was using the device.

Instead, just by holding it while driving will be illegal.

MHA said holding a phone or tablet and driving, even if it is not being used, is dangerous, as it is less likely that the driver is focused on the road.

Drivers should instead be paying attention to the road and their surroundings with both hands on the steering wheel when the vehicle is moving.

The proposed changes will also improve efficiency for TP, as it will allow them to catch offenders using cameras, or photos and videos submitted by the public.

There are no proposed changes to the penalties.

Drivers can still hold and use their devices when their vehicle is stationary.

Q: What about wearables like smart watches?

A: The proposed changes will not impact the use of hands-free or mounted devices.

Drivers have legitimate reasons to mount and operate devices while driving, such as for navigation.

Many cars also have built-in screens and in-vehicle entertainment systems with similar functions to mounted devices.

However, existing laws make it an offence to install such devices in a way that they pose a safety hazard or cause distraction.

If a driver uses a mounted device while driving and is found to be driving without due care or attention, they can be charged with careless or dangerous driving. This is even if they do not cause an accident .

Those convicted of careless driving can be jailed for up to six months and fined up to $1,500, while those convicted of dangerous driving can be jailed for up to a year and fined up to $5,000.

Dennis Tan (Hougang) had raised a parliamentary question in March asking about the impact of multiple mounted mobile devices or digital screens on driving performance.

Responding to this, Coordinating Minister for National Security and Minister for Home Affairs K. Shanmugam said the key issue is not the installation or mounting of devices, but in the wrongful use of such devices while driving.

He said disallowing the mounting of devices could be counterproductive, as drivers may instead hold their devices in their hands while driving, posing a graver risk.

Shanmugam said then there are no plans to review regulations relating to the use of mounted screens in moving vehicles.

As for wearables like smart watches, current laws state that the offence of using a mobile communication device while driving does not apply if a wearable is worn in the manner intended by manufacturers.

This means drivers can still use and tap on a smart watch while driving if it is worn properly. But they run afoul of the law if they use it while holding it in their hand.

They can still be prosecuted if they use such devices and drive carelessly or dangerously.

Q: Why is using a phone while driving so dangerous?

A: Societal norms and pressures may be contributing to more dangerous roads.

IPS Social Lab adjunct principal research fellow and academic adviser Tan Ern Ser said mobile communication devices connect us to friends, family and work, demanding constant attention.

He said: “I believe the norm these days is the expectation that people are one phone call, chat, or email away, and should therefore be able to respond almost immediately.”

He added it is quite easy to become addicted to the phone, causing one to be distracted and instead rely on muscle memory while using the phone while driving.

But the situation on the roads are dynamic, and drivers are constantly having to make split-second decisions.

Associate consultant Andrew Lee from the National Neuroscience Institute said multiple areas of the brain are activated when driving, and are responsible for concentration, perception of the surroundings, motor control, and decision-making .

Using a phone or device while driving takes away attention from the roads, increasing reaction time to initiate braking and the chance of a collision.

He said: “Every screen that is on demands attention. These screens may show useful driving information, which may in turn help improve driving habits.

“However, these do not need to be looked at constantly whilst driving... every second looking at these screens is a second not paying full attention to the road ahead, which will then potentially lead to road accidents.”