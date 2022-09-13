DNA collection allowed for less serious crimes: What if a suspect refuses?

SINGAPORE - The police will be expanding the scope of crimes for which DNA samples of the people involved can be collected, following the passing in Parliament of the Registration of Criminals (Amendment) Bill on Monday.

Minister of State for Home Affairs Sun Xueling said the effectiveness of DNA profiling in criminal investigations largely depends on the size of the DNA database. Thus, the expansion of this database will bolster the police's ability to solve crimes, she noted.

The Straits Times looks at who will be affected and other issues under the new amendments, including the implications of refusing to provide one's DNA.

Q: Who will the police be able to collect DNA from?

A: Currently, the police can collect non-DNA identifying information like photographs and fingerprints as well as DNA information only for registrable crimes. These are serious offences such as murder, molestation and robbery, which lead to a criminal record for convicted individuals.

With the amendments, the police will be allowed to collect DNA information from suspects involved in not just registrable crimes, but eligible crimes as well.

Eligible crimes are imprisonable and non-compoundable, which means offenders do not have the option of settling the case out of court by paying compensation in lieu of punishment and a criminal record. Examples of eligible crimes include unlawful stalking, drink driving, obscene acts and voluntarily causing hurt.

Those involved in minor offences, such as littering and smoking in prohibited places, will not have their DNA collected.

Q: Why is there a need to expand the police's DNA database?

A: Ms Sun said in Parliament that about 60 per cent of crime scene samples collected between 2017 and 2021 were unmatched when screened against the DNA database. She also noted that while fingerprint matching can help the police place an individual at the crime scene, it may not always be possible for a complete fingerprint to be lifted.

"DNA profiling, on the other hand, is not limited to one source as DNA information may be derived from minute amounts of body samples such as saliva, sweat, or blood droplets," she added.

Thus, the police's DNA database needs to be expanded to bolster their ability to solve crimes, she said.

Q: What if a suspect refuses to provide his DNA?

A: It has been made clear in the Bill that it is an offence for accused individuals to refuse to provide blood samples without a reasonable excuse. They may be fined up to $1,000, jailed for up to one month, or both.

An officer may use force to take non-invasive body samples, such as cheek swabs, from an accused individual if he refuses to consent to it. Ms Sun said facts and circumstances of each case, including the urgency of the situation, will be assessed in the decision to use reasonable force.

Currently, it is already an offence for a person to decline to have his photos and fingerprints taken without reasonable excuse. A negative inference may also be drawn against him in court proceedings.