Appeals court reverses care and control of boy from mum to dad

Reversing a High Court decision, the Court of Appeal has ordered that a six-year-old boy in a five-year custody tug-of-war remain here in the care and control of his Singaporean father instead of his Mongolian mother in London.

But the court underscored that both parents should continue the strong bonds with the child - referred to as M in court papers to protect his identity - specifying special access arrangements for the mother to be reviewed in a year.