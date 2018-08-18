Appeals court reverses care and control of boy from mum to dad

The saga began in 2013 when the Singaporean father and his Mongolian wife brought M here from London, ostensibly for a short visit. PHOTO: ST FILE
It found child's best interests would be better served with father here than with mother in UK

Reversing a High Court decision, the Court of Appeal has ordered that a six-year-old boy in a five-year custody tug-of-war remain here in the care and control of his Singaporean father instead of his Mongolian mother in London.

But the court underscored that both parents should continue the strong bonds with the child - referred to as M in court papers to protect his identity - specifying special access arrangements for the mother to be reviewed in a year.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on August 18, 2018, with the headline 'Appeals court reverses care and control of boy from mum to dad'. Print Edition | Subscribe
