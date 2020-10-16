Apex court dismisses bid by lawyer M. Ravi to reopen drug trafficking case, warns lawyers against abuse of process

SINGAPORE - Lawyers who try to reopen concluded criminal cases by raising arguments that are without reasonable basis could face sanctions for abusing the process of the court, Singapore's highest court said on Friday (Oct 16).

The warning came as a three-judge Court of Appeal dismissed an application by a death row inmate represented by lawyer M. Ravi, who asked the court to review its earlier decision to uphold his conviction and sentence for drug trafficking.

Judge of Appeal Andrew Phang, who delivered the judgment, reiterated that the review process is "not to be invoked lightly" and that the court "will not hesitate to summarily dismiss patently unmeritorious applications in the future".

Singaporean Syed Suhail Syed Zin, 44, was sentenced to death in December 2015 for trafficking 38.84g of heroin. His appeal was dismissed in October 2018 and his petition for clemency was rejected in July 2019.

On Sept 16 this year - two days before he was due to hang - Mr Ravi filed an application to the High Court for permission to start judicial review proceedings against the Singapore Prison Service.

Suhail claimed that differential treatment has been applied between foreigners and Singaporeans in the scheduling of his execution. He claimed that he was scheduled to be hanged before those who were sentenced before him - an allegation that the Ministry of Home Affairs has denied.

On Sept 17, the judicial review application was dismissed, but Suhail's execution was stayed pending his appeal.

That same day, Mr Ravi filed another application to the court, this time for permission to ask the court to review its earlier decision.

Mr Ravi relied on two grounds to reopen the case.

First, he contended that the issue of whether Suhail suffered from an abnormality of mind had not been sufficiently canvassed. Under the law, a drug courier with an abnormality of mind qualifies for a life sentence.

Second, Mr Ravi contended that Suhail's former lawyer did not explore evidence in relation to an alleged sum of $20,000 that he received from his uncle. Mr Ravi said this would have shown that Suhail had enough money to splurge on his heroin habit.

Both matter were heard by the Court of Appeal on Sept 22.

On Thursday, the apex court delivered its decision on Mr Ravi's bid to reopen the case.

In its judgment, the court noted that Mr Ravi abandoned his "non-starter" second ground at the hearing and acknowledged that he had no real basis to advance it.

As for the abnormality of mind ground, the court said it did not satisfy the stringent requirements for the court to conclude that there has been a miscarriage of justice which justified a reopening of the case.

The court said an applicant must show that there was compelling evidence which had not been canvassed and could not have been produced earlier.

Suhail had ample opportunity, during his trial and at his appeal, to argue that he qualified for the alternative sentencing regime but chose not to do so, said the court.

It noted that to qualify for a life sentence, an offender must be found by the court to be merely a courier, in conjunction with proving that he suffered from an abnormality of mind.

Given the High Court's finding that Suhail was not a mere courier, the abnormality of mind ground was "ultimately immaterial", said the apex court.

Suhail's appeal for judicial review of the scheduling of executions is expected to be heard in court next Friday.