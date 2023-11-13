Apex court clears way for ‘Prosecco’ to be used for wines only from Italian region

SINGAPORE – The Court of Appeal has cleared the way for the term “Prosecco” to be used in Singapore exclusively for wines produced in a specific region in Italy, after it rejected the arguments of an Australian winemakers’ body opposing the move.

Singapore’s highest court on Wednesday allowed an appeal by an Italian trade body to register the term as a geographical indication (GI) in respect of wines in Singapore, overturning an earlier lower court decision in favour of the Australian group.

A five-judge court ruled that while the Australian body could demonstrate that “Prosecco” was the name of a grape variety, it failed to show that the proposed GI is likely to mislead Singapore consumers as to the true geographical origin of the wine.

The High Court had in 2022 concluded that the registration should be refused because it was likely to mislead consumers into thinking that all Prosecco wines originated only from the specified region in Italy, when some could be from Australia.

The result of the ruling by the apex court is that the registration must be allowed to proceed.

It is the first ruling by the Court of Appeal on geographical indications, a type of intellectual property protection which identifies a product as having originated from a particular territory that has given the item its unique characteristics.

The issue raised in the present appeal relates to a specific provision of the Geographical Indications Act. The provision states that a proposed GI which contains the name of a plant variety or an animal breed and is likely to mislead the consumer as to the true origin of the product cannot be registered.

In May 2019, an Italian consortium set up to market and protect the use of the term “Prosecco” had applied to register the term as a GI at the Intellectual Property Office of Singapore.

The claimed geographical area for the production of “Prosecco” wines was a specified region in north-east Italy.

In September 2019, the Australian Grape and Wine Incorporated (AGWI), a body for grape growers and winemakers, filed a notice to oppose the registration.

It relied on the provision in question, arguing that “Prosecco” was the name of a grape variety and therefore consumers were likely to be misled about the true origin of the wine.

AGWI’s opposition was dismissed by a principal assistant registrar, who said the likelihood of consumers being misled was small in view of the popularity, reputation and renown of Italian Prosecco wines.

She noted that the Italian wines have been sold in Singapore since 2011, with 387,100 litres sold in 2018 alone, while the Australian wines were introduced into the market here in 2015, with 9,657 litres sold in 2018.