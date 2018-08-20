Apex court ends 40-year legal battle over right of access across strip of land near Grange Road

SINGAPORE - A legal spat that stretched some 40 years between Lee Tat Development and the management corporation (MCST) of Grange Heights condominium over the right of access across a 883 sq m strip of land has concluded with a five-judge Apex court dismissing the developer's appeal.

Although the court has brought an end to the prolonged battle, it said the case did raise matters of legal significance.

"These proceedings are, in fact, replete with irony as well as legal significance," wrote Judge of Appeal Andrew Phang on the Court of Appeal's behalf.

"It is ironic that a dispute bitterly fought over several decades by two parties who have nothing but personal ill will towards each other has engendered (for Singapore law) questions of the first importance in relation to the development of the common law in general and tort law in particular," he added in judgment grounds issued on Aug 17.

The dispute began in 1974 when Lee Tat's predecessor, Collin Development, sought a court declaration that Hong Leong Holdings, the developer of Grange Heights, had no right of way across the strip of land to Grange Road.

In 2005, the Court of Appeal held Grange Heights residents had right of way but this decision was overruled three years later.

Based on that judgment, Lee Tat then sued the MCST in the High Court in 2012.

It sought damages for the MCST's alleged malicious prosecution of two previous actions to assert the right of way, and for allegedly abusing the court's process by asserting that right in four previous actions.

Lee Tat also took issue with the MCST for alleged malicious falsehoods and for trespassing on Lee Tat's property, by using the strip of land until the Court of Appeal decision in December 2008.

However, Justice Kannan Ramesh dismissed Lee Tat's suit in May last year, urging the parties then to "close this protracted and convoluted chapter and move on to other productive endeavours".

Instead, Lee Tat filed an appeal, which triggered a rare five-judge panel that included Appeal Judges Judith Prakash and Tay Yong Kwang, Senior Judge Chao Hick Tin and Justice Chan Seng Onn who heard the case in February this year.

Lee Tat's lawyers, Senior Counsel (SC) Chelva Rajah and Ernest Balasubramaniam, argued, among other things, for compensation for the opportunity cost of not being able to develop two relevant plots of land for over a decade because of the MCST's actions.

Senior Counsel Tan Chee Meng and lawyers Jocelyn Ngiam and Chia Shi Jin appeared for MCST, while Singapore Management University professor Gary Chan served as amicus curiae - a friend of the court - appointed to research and present views on relevant issues.

In a 105-page judgment, the apex court ruled a party is not entitled to recover damages for the malicious prosecution of civil proceedings against him except in very limited and defined cases, unlike Lee Tat's case.

The court further rejected the claim for the tort of abuse of process explaining such a move would "encourage satellite litigation and prolong disputes, particularly among parties who have animosity between them".

It pointed out there are existing civil procedure rules to deal with various aspects of court process abuse.

"If we had, as Lee Tat has urged, recognised the torts of malicious prosecution or abuse of process, but had found against Lee Tat on the relevant facts (as we indeed have done), then Lee Tat would by its own hand have sown the seeds of future proceedings against it by the MCST based on these very same torts."

"Such proceedings could have gone on ad infinitum with the parties taking turns to play plaintiff" given the long and acrimonious relationship between Lee Tat and the MCST.

SC Tan said on Monday (Aug 20) the feud may have set a record with no less than six Court of Appeal decisions covering many interesting facets of the law, "some untrodden".

"We can easily have a separate volume of law reports just for these two parties. I sincerely hope that neither party will see another day in court."

The decision by the apex court is final.