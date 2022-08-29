Anti-scam app ScamShield blocks 24,500 phone numbers; 5.1m SMSes reported on app

SINGAPORE - More than 24,500 phone numbers, believed to be used in scams, have been blocked by the ScamShield application, said the police on Monday (Aug 29).

Over 5.1 million SMSes have also been reported on the app, which was launched in November 2020 to reduce opportunities for scammers to contact potential victims.

The app, managed by the National Crime Prevention Council (NCPC) and the Singapore Police Force, has been downloaded by 300,500 users of iOS devices.

More Singaporeans will be able to download the app when it is released on Android devices next month.

The app identifies and filters out scam messages and blocks calls from phone numbers that are verified as scam-related, said the police.

Apart from reporting scam messages, users will also receive alerts on trending scam tactics.

Separately, a revamped quiz to educate retail bank customers on various scams such as bank phishing, investment and job scams, which are among the top 10 scams of concern for the first half of this year, was rolled out on Monday.

A total of $227.8 million were lost to the top 10 scams in the first six months of the year, up from the $142.5 million in the same period last year.

Job scams have been the leading scam so far this year, with over 3,500 cases reported and more than $58 million lost.

The first edition of the Scam Buster Bank Quiz, which was rolled out in 2020, was attempted more than 440,000 times.

The police said the revamped quiz features more interactive elements and actual scam examples to educate bank customers on how to spot scams and red flags, and what to do upon receiving such scam messages.

"A discerning and well-informed public is the best defence against scams, especially given the increase in scam variants," said the police, adding that it will continue to work with the NCPC to conduct public education on scams, especially online where most scams are taking place.