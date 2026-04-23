Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Kokila Annamalai was handed one charge for failing to comply with a correction direction issued by the POFMA Office on Oct 5, 2024, without reasonable excuse.

DeeperDive is a beta AI feature. Refer to full articles for the facts.

SINGAPORE - Anti-death penalty activist Kokila Annamalai was charged in court on April 23 over social media posts she made on her Facebook and X accounts in October 2024.

She had alleged in the posts that the Government schedules and stays executions arbitrarily without regard for due legal process, and that the state does not bear the legal burden of proving a drug trafficking charge against the accused person, said the Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act (POFMA) Office in a statement on April 21.

The 37-year-old Singaporean was handed one charge of failing to comply with a correction direction issued by the POFMA office without reasonable excuse. Under the correction direction issued on Oct 5, 2024, she was required to carry correction notices on those posts.

Kokila’s case has been scheduled for a pre-trial conference on May 14.

If convicted, she could be fined up to $20,000, jailed for up to 12 months, or both.