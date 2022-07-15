Animal abuse: AVS investigating dog training and daycare centre

The Animal and Veterinary Service (AVS) is investigating a case of animal abuse at dog training and daycare centre K9 Connection and has suspended the company from its list of accredited dog trainers since March 25.

In response to queries on a viral video that showed a dog being mistreated at the centre in Mac-Pherson Road, AVS said yesterday it is aware of the footage and does not condone the mistreatment of animals.

The two-minute clip dated March 20 this year shows a man hitting a brown mongrel with a metal food bowl while the animal cowers in a corner of a kennel with bright green walls.

The video was posted on Wednesday on the Facebook page of animal welfare group Chained Dog Awareness In Singapore and has since been viewed more than 41,000 times.

The man is heard telling the dog: "Welcome to hell, my friend. Four weeks of hell, stupid idiot dog. Tonight you make a single noise, see what happens to you."

He then shouts Hokkien profanities at the dog and threatens to shove what looks like a metal rod in its face.

The man also accuses the dog of trying to bite him and says: "Xiao Hei will tell you how the f*** he suffer." Xiao Hei is believed to be another dog under the man's care.

He then instructs the mongrel to sit and makes loud clashing noises before striking it three times using a metal bowl.

The dog is seen shrinking back in response and growling at the man.

K9 Connection did not respond to queries from The Straits Times.

Ms Aarthi Sankar, executive director of the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA), said it had received several reports pertaining to this incident and is assisting in investigations.

She said: "We are deeply disturbed by the actions portrayed in the video as they are both abusive towards animals and insensitive towards humans.

"Based on the audio, we are also concerned that the perpetrator may have treated other animals under his care in a similar manner."

She added that SPCA had been alerted to a few instances of rough handling of animals by K9 Connection this year and that these cases have been escalated to the authorities.

Ms Sankar pointed out that pet guardians should do thorough research before selecting the right trainer.

"Avoid trainers who promise immediate results or who do not provide you with sufficient information about the training and curriculum," she advised.

She also urged pet owners to monitor their pet's well-being and look out for any signs of distress during training.

The AVS, which is under the National Parks Board, said it takes all feedback received on animal cruelty seriously and urged members of the public to report suspected cases of abuse promptly via its website www.avs.gov.sg/feedback or by calling 1800-476-1600.

It added: "As with all investigations, all forms of evidence are critical to the process, and photographic or video evidence provided by the public will help."

The information will be kept confidential, said AVS.

Those caught abusing animals can be charged under the Animals and Birds Act. If convicted, first-time offenders can be fined up to $15,000 and jailed for up to 18 months.