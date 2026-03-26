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Amos Yee leaving Changi Prison with his mother on March 26. She had posted his $10,000 bail.

SINGAPORE – Child sex offender Amos Yee was released from Changi Prison on March 26, after his mother posted the $10,000 bail imposed on him.

Speaking to the media while waiting for his mother’s arrival, the 27-year-old Yee said he expects a “very exciting family reunion”.

While he was communicating regularly with his mother during his time in the US, he has not spoken to his father in about a decade, he said.

When asked about his incarceration in the US, he said it was like “a vacation resort”, adding that he had television access and could spend time outdoors.

“Here, there isn’t a TV, it’s essentially hell on earth,” Yee said, referring to Changi Prison.

“You only have a few cellmates to talk to (and) a few books. That’s it. That’s all you do all day.”

As part of the bail conditions, Yee is barred from publishing any materials, disclosing information, or making public comments, including on social media, about his ongoing case.

He also has to surrender any travel document in his possession and give himself up to the authorities for investigations or to attend court at the appointed time and place.

Yee must also not commit any offence while on bail and must not interfere with any witness or otherwise obstruct the course of justice.

He is facing three charges for alleged offences under the Enlistment Act.

According to court documents, he failed to report for the national service pre-enlistment medical screening and remained outside Singapore without a valid exit permit after leaving for the US in December 2016 to seek asylum.

He is also said to have left the country without a valid exit permit from Dec 13, 2015, to April 19, 2016, and from Dec 15, 2016, to March 19, 2026.

During this period, he allegedly failed to report for national service medical screening from April 26, 2016, to March 19, 2026.

Yee fled to the US after repeated run-ins with the law here over comments he made that were derogatory towards Christians and Muslims.

While he was granted asylum in 2018, he ended up indicted by a grand jury in an Illinois court for solicitation and possession of child pornography in 2020.

After being sentenced on Dec 2, 2021, Yee was released halfway into his six-year jail term on Oct 7, 2023.

He was re-arrested the following month, likely due to violating the terms of his parole, which included accessing the internet without approval from the state corrections department.

Following his release, he was then detained by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and deported from the US on March 19.

When he arrived at Changi Airport on March 20, he was arrested by enlistment inspectors from the Central Manpower Base, and his pre-trial conference was slated for April 23.

If convicted, he can be fined up to $10,000, jailed for to three years, or both.