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Amos Yee leaving the State Courts on Aug 26. He faces seven charges in total, including three under the Enlistment Act.

SINGAPORE – Former child actor Amos Yee was handed four additional charges upon his return to the District Court on Aug 26.

Yee, 27, faces seven charges in total, including three under the Enlistment Act.

Of the four new charges, Yee faces one charge for knowingly attempting to promote racial disharmony in his blog posts on April 7 and April 11. He allegedly claimed that Malays and Indians were discriminated against by the Chinese majority in Singapore and called on both communities to protest against the Government.

He faces another charge for uploading a video on May 27 in which he purportedly said the Malay/Muslim community were heavily discriminated against by the Chinese in Singapore.

Two more charges under the Protection from Harassment Act (POHA) were also handed to him for allegedly making three videos in 2021 advocating free speech for paedophiles, stating that babies and children could give consent to engage in sexual intercourse.

He allegedly called for the abolishment of laws prohibiting the production and possession of child abuse material.

He allegedly published another post on June 30 making similar statements.

Yee was offered $15,000 bail on Aug 26 with additional conditions including that he not post anything online concerning his views on paedophilia and anything that could incite ill feeling between racial groups.

He will return to court for a pre-trial conference on Sept 18.

In a statement on Aug 25, the Singapore Police Force said it received several reports between April and July 2026 over Yee’s blog posts.

If convicted of knowingly attempting to promote racial disharmony, Yee can be jailed for up to three years, fined, or both.

Yee also faces a fine of up to $5,000 for each charge under POHA if found guilty.

Social media platform X removed Yee’s video after the police issued a disabling direction under the Online Criminal Harms Act on Aug 18.

He has also been issued with stop communication directions to remove the posts on his blog.

Yee is separately facing three charges under the Enlistment Act for allegedly failing to report for national service pre-enlistment medical screening and remaining outside Singapore without a valid exit permit.

He allegedly left Singapore without a valid exit permit from Dec 13, 2015, to April 19, 2016, and from Dec 15, 2016, to March 19, 2026.

He allegedly failed to report for national service medical screening from April 26, 2016, to March 19, 2026.

Offenders who flout NS enlistment rules can face a fine of up to $10,000, a jail term of up to three years, or both.