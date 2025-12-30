Alleged scam caller in Cambodia-based, Singaporean-run syndicate charged

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Eugene Goh was handed one charge under the Organised Crime Act for his role in the syndicate believed to be behind at least 438 scam cases in which victims lost over $41 million.

SINGAPORE – A man who allegedly worked as a scam caller for a gang that targeted and cheated victims in Singapore was charged on Dec 30.

Court documents allege that around Sept 9, the Malaysian national had been a scam caller at a call centre in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, and acted to cheat targeted victims in Singapore.

The Cambodia-based syndicate had allegedly been set up sometime in 2024 by Singaporean brothers Ng Wei Liang, 32, and Ng Wei Kang, 33.

The duo are still at large.

On Sept 9, a joint operation by the Singapore and Cambodian police forces targeted the group, leading to the identification of its members and seizing of assets.

The Singapore police were able to nab 15 of them here during the initial raids. The 12 Singaporeans, two Malaysians and one Filipina have been charged under the Organised Crime Act .

But other members of the syndicate who were in Cambodia are suspected to have escaped to Myanmar prior to the raids after receiving a tip-off .

The authorities then released warrants of arrest against 27 Singaporeans and seven Malaysians.

Two of the Singaporeans, Wayne Soh You Chen, 27, and Brian Sie Eng Fa, 32, were later caught in Cambodia and Thailand respectively before being deported to Singapore and charged on Nov 17.

Another Malaysian, Bernard Goh Yie Shen, 24, was caught in Cambodia, deported to Malaysia, and then handed over to Singapore and charged on Nov 18.

The police said 30 suspects – 24 Singaporeans and six Malaysians – are still at large .

Photographs and details of 30 suspects allegedly in an organised criminal group based in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. PHOTO: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE

Eugene Goh, who was not on the initial list of wanted persons linked to the syndicate, has been remanded.

His case is expected to be heard again on Jan 6, 2026.

If convicted, he may be jailed for up to five years and fined $100,000.