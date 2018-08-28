Ah Long San's death: 5 facts about Singapore's most infamous loan shark

SINGAPORE - Ah Long San, arguably the most notorious loan shark in the country, died at the age of 62 on Monday morning (Aug 27).

He suffered a heart attack while alone in his car parked at Geylang, which used to be his base of operations, The Straits Times reported.

Who exactly was Ah Long San and how did he gain infamy? Here are some facts.

1. Big and bad

Ah Long San was an infamous criminal and moneylender in the 1990s.

While he owned legitimate businesses like karaoke pubs, he was also involved in loanshark activities on a massive scale.

For over a decade, he ran a multi-million-dollar syndicate that included some 40 runners, and more than 1,000 borrowers.

The syndicate raked in about $500,000 a month, and was believed to be one of the biggest operations at that time.

Despite his reputation, he was not caught for a long time.

He held a tight leash on those with information about him.

They invariably preferred to keep mum, fearing for their safety and the safety of their loved ones.

2. Double trouble

Ah Long San's real name is Chua Tiong Tiong.

His nickname means "Mr Loan Shark", but the moniker can also be interpreted as "loan shark king", an epithet that struck fear in his debtors and minions.

But Chua also had a brother, Tiong Chye, who helped him run his syndicate.

Tiong Chye also had an underworld name, "Lau Ter Kor", which means old maniac in Hokkien.

An October 2009 article in The New Paper (TNP) noted that Lau Ter Kor did not wear flashy clothes or thick gold bracelets like the stereotypical loanshark.

The baby-faced loanshark king was a father of four, looked like an ordinary businessman, and ordered his men around in Hokkien, using laptops to monitor transactions and business dealings.

In 1998, Tiong Chye was detained under the Criminal Law (Temporary Provisions) Act, also known as detention without trial.

He had no job but earned $300,000 a month, lived in landed property and gave to charity at the time of his arrest, TNP reported.

3. Brought down by his driver

How does one bring down a money-lending kingpin that had evaded capture for over a decade?

The Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) needed someoneclose to Ah Long San to nab the slippery criminal, and they managed to find one: his driver, Ah Gee.

Ah Gee had not been cooperative with investigators before, as he had been sworn to secrecy. But one CPIB officer managed to gain Ah Gee's trust after calling the latter a "good man", eventually obtaining details that would help land the arrest.

CPIB would only reveal the details of this case more than a decade later, in a book commemorating the Bureau's 60th anniversary.

While the younger Chua was detained in 1998, Ah Long San would only meet justice in 2001, when he was 44.

4. An unlikely pairing

A Jan 8, 2015 report in The Straits Times on criminal lawyer Subhas Anandan's death listed Ah Long San as one of his clients.

However, the two had met much earlier - when they were both in prison.

Mr Anandan had been arrested in March 1976 by a corrupt police officer for suspected involvement in a secret society under the Criminal Law (Temporary Provisions) Act. He met Ah Long San when they were inmates at Queenstown Remand Prison.

Mr Anandan would later be exonerated in November that year following an investigation by CPIB.

Two decades later, Chua would enlist the help of Mr Anandan for his legal services.

The lawyer refused to speak to Chua until the latter surrendered. In response, Chua changed lawyers.

The probe into Chua's syndicate began in 1995 and he was sentenced to 18 months' jail in 1999 for bribing a then-police officer.

But he went on the run while released on $550,000 bail pending his appeal, and failed to show up in court.

He surrendered to the authorities in 2001 and was sentenced to 10 years' jail for bribing police officers with cash and entertainment at a nightclub between October 1997 and December 1998.

Sums of between $5,000 and $10,000 were given to the officers in exchange for information.

5. Fraternising with the enemy

Ah Long San had several moles within the police force. Having been bought over by entertainment at his nightclubs or even bribed with holidays, they would tip him off about raids.

When his brother was arrested, Ah Long San used his police "friends" to check on the status of the case, and had them treat his sibling nicely.

He managed to bribe nine policemen, all of whom were jailed, TNP reported in 2012.

These included a former assistant superintendent, who was only 29 years old when he was jailed 18 months on Jan 11, 2000.

He first met the loan shark at a 24-hour Geylang food stall in 1994. Ah Long San encouraged the man to join the police, going as far as to sponsor his education in law.

By the time he joined the police in October 1997, the crooked cop had already accepted various sums of money from Ah Long San, including a $20,000 advance in 1995 to complete his law studies in Britain after he failed his second-year external law examination in Singapore.

He would help the loanshark to develop his network of corrupt police officers by introducing his colleagues to Ah Long San, and influenced outcomes of investigations for bribes of up to $5,000.

Sources: The Straits Times, The New Paper