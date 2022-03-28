AGC stalwart Daphne Hong to take on new role as solicitor-general

SINGAPORE - The Legal Service Commission has appointed Ms Daphne Hong as the solicitor-general with effect from April, the Attorney-General's Chambers said on Monday (March 28).

While taking on her new role, she will continue as the director-general of the International Affairs Division (IAD) in the AGC.

Ms Hong, who graduated from the National University of Singapore with a Bachelor of Laws in 1991 and a Masters of Laws in 1995, started her career in the then Subordinate Courts as deputy registrar and was subsequently appointed as magistrate and then district judge.

She joined the Supreme Court in 2004 and served as senior assistant registrar before her posting to AGC in 2006 as a deputy senior state counsel with IAD.

She became IAD's deputy director-general in 2012 and was appointed as its director-general in August 2016.

Ms Hong was awarded the Public Administration Medal (Gold) last year, which the AGC said was in recognition of her outstanding contributions to the public service.

Attorney-General Lucien Wong said: "I am pleased that Daphne will be appointed as solicitor-general. She has had a rich and diverse experience in the courts and with AGC.

"Daphne will be a valued addition to AGC's leadership team. I wish her all the very best in her new appointment."

Last week, the Prime Minister's Office announced other new appointments in the legal fraternity.

Judicial Commissioner Kwek Mean Luck has been appointed a judge of the High Court by the President and will take on the role from April 1.

New judicial commissioners of the Supreme Court have also been appointed - Mr Goh Yihan, who will serve a term of two years from July 1, and Ms Teh Hwee Hwee, who will serve for 18 months from Aug 1.