AGC counsel intends to plead guilty to drink driving

Published
50 min ago
ashaffiq@sph.com.sg

A deputy senior state counsel has indicated in a district court yesterday that he intends to plead guilty to a drink-driving charge.

Jeyendran Jeyapal, 39, who is from the Civil Division of the Attorney-General's Chambers, is set to be back in court on Aug 3.

Jeyendran is accused of committing the offence while driving a car along Second Hospital Avenue towards Hospital Drive, within the Singapore General Hospital area, at around 5am on Feb 11.

He allegedly had 48 micrograms of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The prescribed limit is 35mcg.

The former High Court assistant registrar is out on bail of $10,000.

For drink driving, first-time offenders can be jailed for up to six months or fined between $1,000 and $5,000.

Repeat offenders can be jailed for up to a year and fined between $3,000 and $10,000.

Shaffiq Alkhatib

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on July 24, 2018, with the headline 'AGC counsel intends to plead guilty to drink driving'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

Branded Content

Sponsored Content

Here's how to get work experience while advancing your qualifications
Related news and commentaries on Asean
Constantly learning is key to staying competitive
Shop Smart at Gain City Group Buy. Register & get $3,000 shopping vouchers!